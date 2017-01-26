Vertex tops Street 4Q forecasts

Vertex tops Street 4Q forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

