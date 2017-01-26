Vertex tops Street 4Q forecasts
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Tue
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC