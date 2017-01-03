Vertex Pharmaceuticals revenue outloo...

Vertex Pharmaceuticals revenue outlook for cystic fibrosis treatments

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 8 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Sunday that it expected full-year 2017 revenue from its Orkambi cystic fibrosis treatment of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion and revenue from its Kalydeco treatment of $690 million to $710 million. The company provided the outlook in a news release ahead of a presentation on Monday at the annual JPMorgan healthcare conference in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) 9 hr The Good Life 144
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
News Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11) Jan 5 LeroyMorris 8
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 4 Darrow 9
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan 3 Mom 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC