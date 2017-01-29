Vernon teen arrested for shooting 15-...

Vernon teen arrested for shooting 15-year-old boy in head

14 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old Vernon boy in the head Saturday night. Police say just before 8 p.m., officers responded to 102 Talcott Avenue, in Rockville area of Vernon, to the report of a shooting.

Chicago, IL

