Vanderbilt med school sees federal re...

Vanderbilt med school sees federal research funding increase

11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The School of Medicine says the school's grants from the National Institutes of Health totaled $161 million in the 2016 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, compared to $114 million awarded in 2015.

