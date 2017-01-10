US health officials cancel climate conference; don't say why
The government's top public health agency has canceled a conference next month on climate change and health but isn't saying why publicly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Monday that it called off the conference last month, and said it may be rescheduled.
