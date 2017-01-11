UPDATE 1-Merck steals march on rivals...

UPDATE 1-Merck steals march on rivals in lung cancer drug combo race

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Merck & Co has pulled ahead of rivals in the race to combine immunotherapy with other drugs as a treatment for lung cancer, potentially giving it a major lift in the battle for the largest cancer market. U.S. regulators have agreed to a speedy review of Merck's application to combine its immune system-boosting drug Keytruda with chemotherapy as an initial therapy for advanced lung cancer, the U.S. drugmaker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) 35 min william 11
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) 7 hr Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... 14 hr truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Mon Well Well 3
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 8 The Good Life 144
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC