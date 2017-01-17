UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers lung cancer delay slams shares, keeps Merck in lead
The company did not say whether the data was disappointing or merely insufficient to seek accelerated approval. Cowen and Co analyst Steve Scala downgraded his rating on Bristol shares to "market perform" from "outperform" and lowered his price target on the stock to $65 from $85.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Thu
|Purplemouse2
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|I am happy now
|145
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Jan 11
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC