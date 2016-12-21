Twins born in different years, delivered 18 minutes apart
Twins delivered at a Florida hospital over the New Year's weekend have different birth years, with one born in 2016 and the other in 2017. News outlets report that Geraldine Alexander of Spring Hill gave birth to her daughter, Yuliana, at 11:43 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.
