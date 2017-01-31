Trump pushes drugmakers for lower prices, more U.S. production
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the pharmaceutical industry to boost U.S. production and lower prices, while also vowing to speed up approval times for new medicines and appoint a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration leader soon. Shares of five of the six drug companies at the White House meeting with Trump were up more than 1 percent on average following the president's remarks, compared with a 0.5 percent drop in the broad S&P 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC