Trump ban puts cancer patient's family in limbo
Trump ban puts cancer patient's family in limbo Iran native who hopes to continue studies in U.S. is unsure what her future holds. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jPOYMB October 29, 2015 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital campus is located east of the Pinch Street District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC