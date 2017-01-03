Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic hospital
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 10 hrs ago, titled Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic hospital. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
A transgender man has sued a Catholic hospital in New Jersey after he says it cited religion in refusing to allow his surgeon to perform a hysterectomy procedure. His lawsuit filed Thursday comes at the same time as new regulations hailed as groundbreaking anti-discrimination protections for transgender individuals have come under legal attack from religious groups.
#1 6 hrs ago
Just a crossdresser anyways
