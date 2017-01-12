This might be how stress, heart attac...

This might be how stress, heart attacks are linked

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Scientists have long known that stress can influence your heart health, but exactly how this relationship takes place has been something of a mystery -- until now. Activity in the amygdala, a region of the brain associated with fear and stress, can predict your risk for heart disease and stroke, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) 14 hr william 11
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) 21 hr Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... Wed truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Jan 9 Well Well 3
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 8 The Good Life 144
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,688 • Total comments across all topics: 277,847,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC