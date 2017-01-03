Texas mom still critical after home poisoning
Officials say a Texas father and four of his children hospitalized since an apparent accidental poisoning killed four of their siblings have been upgraded to good condition. An official with University Medical Center in Lubbock says the man's wife and the children's mother, Martha Balderas, remained in critical condition Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|LeroyMorris
|8
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|Darrow
|9
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Tue
|Mom
|1
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Lol
|143
|Merck's shingles vaccine, Zostavax, recommended... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Me too
|79
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Tue
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Looking into medical transcription service. Hel...
|Dec 29
|JacobDavison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC