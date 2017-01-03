Teenager Charged After Stabbing Mother's Boyfriend In Dundalk Monday, ...
Baltimore County police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a house in the 3300 block of North Point Road in Dundalk, where a 35-year-old man was found in the backyard suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he died.
