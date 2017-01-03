Takeda Pharmaceutical to buy Ariad in...

Takeda Pharmaceutical to buy Ariad in $5.2 billion cash deal

12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical will buy U.S. cancer drug developer Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a $5.2 billion deal that the companies expect to close by the end of February. Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share, a premium of nearly 75 per cent to the stock's $13.74 closing price Friday.

