Takeda Pharmaceutical to buy Ariad in $5.2 billion cash deal
Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical will buy U.S. cancer drug developer Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a $5.2 billion deal that the companies expect to close by the end of February. Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share, a premium of nearly 75 per cent to the stock's $13.74 closing price Friday.
