Sylvester Holt pronounced dead Friday night: JPSO

Sylvester Holt, the suspect wanted for the murders of Westwego police officer Michael Louviere, Simone Veal and her unborn child, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center at 11:14 p.m. Friday , Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Holt, 34, was in critical condition late Friday after he shot himself in the chest during a standoff with authorities on the Crescent City Connection, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand.

