Study: 30% of kids have 2 or more sugary drinks a day
Almost two-thirds of children in the United States consumed at least one sugary beverage on any given day -- and roughly 30 percent consumed two or more a day -- between 2011 and 2014, according to the study, released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics. On average, drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day provided more than 10 percent of the total daily calories among the children, said Asher Rosinger, epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC and lead author of the study.
