Stroke research trials struggle to get enough participants
Research trials of new treatments for stroke often face a slow process of finding subjects, and the current recruitment rate is lower than 25 years ago, according to a recent study. Without enough participants, trials may run slowly or lose funding, which limits the possibility of developing new treatments for stroke, researchers write in the journal Stroke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC