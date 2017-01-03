Stock-tanking in St. Jude Medical sec...

Stock-tanking in St. Jude Medical security disclosure might have legs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

For better or worse, a security firm's attempt to cash in on software bugs -- by shorting a company's stock and then publicizing the flaws -- might have pioneered a new approach to vulnerability disclosure. Last August, security company MedSec revealed it had found flaws in pacemakers and other healthcare products from St. Jude Medical, potentially putting patients at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... 15 hr Well Well 3
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Sun The Good Life 144
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
News Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11) Jan 5 LeroyMorris 8
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 4 Darrow 9
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,403

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC