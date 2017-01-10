Stanley Md Zinberg Sells 5,000 Shares...

Stanley Md Zinberg Sells 5,000 Shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Stock

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Cooper Companies, Inc. Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $894,950.00.

