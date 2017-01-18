SEC Fines Orthofix International $14 Million For Accounting Failures, Foreign Bribery

The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it would fine Orthofix International , a Texas-based medical device company, $14 million to settle charges that it improperly booked revenue in certain instances and made improper payments to doctors at government-owned hospitals in Brazil in order to increase sales. Orthofix violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA, when its Brazilian subsidiary used high discounts and fake invoices to make improper payments through third-parties to induce government doctors to use Orthofix's products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.