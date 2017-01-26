Researchers heading to jobs in Boston blocked entry to US
Two Iranian researchers heading to jobs in Boston have been turned back after President Donald Trump halted immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations including Iran. Samira Asgari was recruited by Soumya Raychaudhuri, an associate professor of medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, to conduct postdoctoral research on tuberculosis.
