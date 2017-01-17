Psychiatric hospital planned amid soaring demand for care
Eastern Washington is one of the hardest places in the U.S. to find a bed for mental health care. The state has been sanctioned multiple times for violating the constitutional rights of patients, who sometimes languish in jail instead of receiving treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Thu
|Purplemouse2
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|I am happy now
|145
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Jan 11
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC