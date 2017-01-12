Stephen J. Hemsley, chief executive officer of UnitedH... )--Radian Group Inc. today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the company's fourth quarte... )--Dynegy Inc. will reprice its $2 billion Term Loan C, which will be incurred in connection with the pending ENGIE portfolio acquisition.

