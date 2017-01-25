Possible liver injury added to label ...

Possible liver injury added to label of Biogen MS drug

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday. Tecfidera, the world's top-selling oral MS treatment, accounts for about a third of Biogen revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ... Tue FAKE NEWS 1
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Tue Shocker 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 21 Jyd 146
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 19 Purplemouse2 6
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) Jan 12 bfrg1 12
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC