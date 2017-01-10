Pharmaceutical company to sell Cold-Eeze lozenge brand
The Pennsylvania-based maker of Cold-Eeze throat lozenges has announced that it has sold the brand to another pharmaceutical company for $50 million. Under the terms of the deal, Canonsburg-based Mylan has agreed to purchase a majority of the Doylestown-based ProPhase Labs Inc.'s assets and other rights related to the Cold-Eeze brand.
