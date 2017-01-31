Pfizer swings to a 4Q profit after rough year
Reduced spending on overhead and legal costs helped drugmaker Pfizer Inc. end a difficult year with a fourth-quarter profit, after a loss a year ago, and the company forecast slightly higher revenue and profit for 2017. The biggest drugmaker based in the U.S. still missed the profit expectations of Wall Street, but it edged past revenue expectations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC