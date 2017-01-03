Paterson man, 30, killed in shooting

12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Dennis Pride, 30, was shot at about 6:32 p.m. in front of a restaurant on Broadway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. He later died of his injuries at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Valdes said.

