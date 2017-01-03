One twin was born first but the other is older - can you solve this confusing newborn riddle?
A health centre in the USA has confused its followers by posting a riddle to announce the birth of newborn twins. Cape Cod Healthcare posted a photograph of Emily and Seth Peterson with their two bundles of joy on November 8. In the caption they posted their "riddle of the day", which was: "Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older.
