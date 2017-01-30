Officials in New Jersey warn of second measles case9 minutes ago
Officials say a 7-month-old baby from Passaic County contracted the disease while traveling abroad. NJ.com reports that the infant, who was not vaccinated, was seen by doctors at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital and St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 respectively.
