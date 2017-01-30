Officials in New Jersey warn of secon...

Officials in New Jersey warn of second measles case9 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Officials say a 7-month-old baby from Passaic County contracted the disease while traveling abroad. NJ.com reports that the infant, who was not vaccinated, was seen by doctors at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital and St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef... Jan 28 Trapper dean 1
News Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba... Jan 27 Justin 1
News US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ... Jan 24 FAKE NEWS 1
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Jan 24 Shocker 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 21 Jyd 146
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 19 Purplemouse2 6
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC