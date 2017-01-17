Novavax Initiates Phase 2 Safety and Immunogenicity Trial of the RSV F Vaccine in Older Adults

Novavax, Inc. today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of its respiratory syncytial virus F-protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate in older adults . The objective of the trial is to assess safety and immunogenicity to one and two dose regimens of the RSV F Vaccine, with and without aluminum phosphate or Novavax' proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant, in older adults.

