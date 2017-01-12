New nurseries to open in Bolton to he...

New nurseries to open in Bolton to help working parents access free childcare

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

The borough has received a Government cash injection of A 232, 243 to give children of working parents up to 30 free hours per week. Currently, all families with children aged three and four years old can access 15 hours a week of free childcare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) 23 hr ALL MESHED UP 10
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) Thu bfrg1 12
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... Jan 11 truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Jan 9 Well Well 3
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 8 The Good Life 144
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,956 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC