New initiative formed to fight Staten Island's heroin epidemic

After close to 90 Staten Islanders died of fatal overdoses in 2016 , the Staten Island H.E.A.R.T Initiative -- formed by Catholic Charities of Staten Island and the CYO -- has announced it will be launching a program to help fight the borough's heroin crisis. The acronym, which stands for Heroin Epidemic Archdiocese Response Team, is designed to target the youth in the community by using the Catholic Youth Organization , its coaches and membership to inform, assist, and encourage families to combat the scourge.

