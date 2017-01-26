Mischa Barton leaves hospital and claims she was 'drugged'
The former 'O.C.' actress has shed some light on why she was voluntarily taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday night for "mental evaluation" after she was overheard making weird remarks about her estranged mother Nuala Barton being a "witch" and was photographed falling off her garden fence. The 31-year-old star insists she is "doing well" despite being told she'd been given the drug GHB - a date rape drug - whilst on a night out to celebrate her birthday, leading to her out of character behaviour at her home in West Hollywood later that evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|11 hr
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC