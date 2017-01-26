Mischa Barton leaves hospital and cla...

Mischa Barton leaves hospital and claims she was 'drugged'

Read more: Anniston Star

The former 'O.C.' actress has shed some light on why she was voluntarily taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday night for "mental evaluation" after she was overheard making weird remarks about her estranged mother Nuala Barton being a "witch" and was photographed falling off her garden fence. The 31-year-old star insists she is "doing well" despite being told she'd been given the drug GHB - a date rape drug - whilst on a night out to celebrate her birthday, leading to her out of character behaviour at her home in West Hollywood later that evening.

