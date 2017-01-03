Michigan's 'Battle of the Buildings' encourages owners to think green
That's exactly what the 2017 Michigan Battle of the Buildings does, with the end goal to reduce the carbon footprint of industrial and commercial buildings across the state. The competition, organized by the West Michigan chapter of the U.S. Green Buildings Council, is aimed at encouraging and recognizing energy-efficient practices through friendly competition.
