Merck KGaA Taps Palantir for Big Data Health Initiative

15 hrs ago Read more: DM Review

Merck KGaA said it will use Palantir Technologies Inc. software to analyze the reams of pharmaceutical, life sciences and chemical data it collects to help develop and deliver products more rapidly. The deal marks the first step in a long-term partnership giving Palantir a cut of Merck's resulting profits, the chemical and pharma giant said at Palantir's headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

