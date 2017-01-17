Merck, Biogen, Lilly Top 2016 Approva...

Merck, Biogen, Lilly Top 2016 Approvals Despite Slump 1:06 PM Et The...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Investor's Business Daily

After rising for three consecutive years, the FDA's drug approval rate in 2016 plunged to a nine-year low despite Biogen , Merck and Eli Lilly each adding two new drugs to their bailiwicks, according to Swiss biotech HBM Partners. The Food and Drug Administration approved 19 new molecular entities in 2016, down 51% from 45 in 2015 - a year that marked a decade-high for approvals NMEs, says HBM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Investor's Business Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Thu Purplemouse2 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 14 I am happy now 145
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) Jan 12 bfrg1 12
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... Jan 11 truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Jan 9 Well Well 3
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC