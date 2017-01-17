Merck, Biogen, Lilly Top 2016 Approvals Despite Slump 1:06 PM Et The...
After rising for three consecutive years, the FDA's drug approval rate in 2016 plunged to a nine-year low despite Biogen , Merck and Eli Lilly each adding two new drugs to their bailiwicks, according to Swiss biotech HBM Partners. The Food and Drug Administration approved 19 new molecular entities in 2016, down 51% from 45 in 2015 - a year that marked a decade-high for approvals NMEs, says HBM.
