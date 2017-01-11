Memorial, St. Johns impose visitor restrictions due to the flu
Both Springfield hospitals and their affiliates in other parts of the state now have restrictions in place because of the flu. Both HSHS Saint Johns Hospital and Memorial Medical Center say the state is experiencing a "severe flu" season, which means they're trying to keep it from spreading on the inside.
