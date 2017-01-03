Medical leadership gender gap remains; Greenwich Hospital...
A recent national survey carried out by a trade journal found that women in medicine are underrepresented in the ranks of administration and leadership roles. According to national statistics, nearly a third of all practicing physicians in the U.S. are women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Thu
|April
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
|Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11)
|Jan 5
|LeroyMorris
|8
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|Darrow
|9
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 3
|Lol
|143
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC