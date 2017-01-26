Medical couple and butcher's boy win big from Actelion sale
Johnson & Johnson Vice President and Worldwide Chairman Pharmaceuticals Joaquin Duato attends a news conference at Actelion headquarters in Allschwil, Switzerland January 26, 2017. The 70-year-old son of a Swiss butcher is among the biggest beneficiaries of Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover of Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|16 hr
|Moans3712
|2
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC