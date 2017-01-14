Man hospitalized after being shot outside home in Springfield
Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News the call came in around 12:30 a.m. When 22News arrived, a man was being put into an ambulance and detectives were searching for evidence around a home. Captain Keenan said the man had been shot multiple times and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|I am happy now
|145
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Fri
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Thu
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Jan 11
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC