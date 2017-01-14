Man hospitalized after being shot out...

Man hospitalized after being shot outside home in Springfield

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News the call came in around 12:30 a.m. When 22News arrived, a man was being put into an ambulance and detectives were searching for evidence around a home. Captain Keenan said the man had been shot multiple times and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

