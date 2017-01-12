Loma Linda University Medical Center ...

Loma Linda University Medical Center seeks to increase bone marrow donor pool

Jocelyn Ipsen of Riverside, right, and Kayleigh Ocampo of Redlands take cheek swabs during a Be The Match Registry bone marrow matching project at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. This drive, the first mass marrow donor drive at LLUMC will potentially pair donors with those in need of treating patients with blood disease such as Leukemia.

