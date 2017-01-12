Loma Linda University Medical Center seeks to increase bone marrow donor pool
Jocelyn Ipsen of Riverside, right, and Kayleigh Ocampo of Redlands take cheek swabs during a Be The Match Registry bone marrow matching project at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. This drive, the first mass marrow donor drive at LLUMC will potentially pair donors with those in need of treating patients with blood disease such as Leukemia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Wed
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|The Good Life
|144
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC