LHC Group, LifePoint finalize joint venture covering 30 facilities
Lafayette-based home nursing firm LHC Group Inc. and LifePoint Health, which operates hospitals in smaller communities, have finalized a joint venture to operate LifePoint's home health agencies and hospices and some LHC agencies near LifePoint hospitals. LHC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith G. Myers said the joint venture "marks an incredible step forward" in the company's purpose - helping people - as well as an opportunity for growth.
Read more at The Advocate.
