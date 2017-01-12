Killing superbugs: Duke team turns to ultraviolet light

A trial led by the Duke University Health System has found that UVC machines emit a type of ultraviolet light, Ultraviolet C, that can cut down the transmissions of four "superbugs" in health care settings by a cumulative 30 percent. "The finding is specific to patients who stay overnight in a room where someone with a known positive culture or infection of a drug-resistant organism had previously been treated," Duke University Health System spokeswoman Samiha Khanna said.

