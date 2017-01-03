Kenya native killed in crash was building ties in Lowell
Family and friends of a local man who died as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 495 are raising money to hold a local service and send his body to his home country of Kenya. Eustace Wanjugu, 31, of Lowell, was driving on I-495 South the night of Dec. 30 when his 2005 Nissan Murano veered off the highway in Westford, striking a guardrail and landing in a ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|17 hr
|Well Well
|3
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Sun
|The Good Life
|144
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
|Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11)
|Jan 5
|LeroyMorris
|8
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|Darrow
|9
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC