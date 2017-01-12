Kamiyah Mobley kidnapped 18 years ago...

Kamiyah Mobley kidnapped 18 years ago found alive and well with abductor

Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped by a woman pretending to be a nurse 18 years ago. Photo / Jacksonville Sheriff's Office A newborn baby who was kidnapped from a Florida hospital 18 years ago by a woman pretending to be a nurse has been found alive and well in South Carolina.

