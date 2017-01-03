Johnson & Johnson to reveal average d...

Johnson & Johnson to reveal average drug price increases

Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson plans next month to disclose price increases of its prescription drugs as the industry tries to calm the storm over soaring prices. Experts say the company's move will help its image more than patients initially, but it could push other drugmakers to tame future price increases and be more transparent.

