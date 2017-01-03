Investigation Ongoing Into Genesee County Shigellosis Cases
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing an investigation following last year's high numbers in Genesee County of shigellosis, a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness. The Flint Journal reports a federal study was unable to link the Flint-area outbreak back to a single source, such as tainted food or water.
