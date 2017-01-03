Investigation Ongoing Into Genesee Co...

Investigation Ongoing Into Genesee County Shigellosis Cases

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WFNT-AM Burton

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing an investigation following last year's high numbers in Genesee County of shigellosis, a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness. The Flint Journal reports a federal study was unable to link the Flint-area outbreak back to a single source, such as tainted food or water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... 15 hr April 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) 17 hr Raj Chanani 83
News Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11) Thu LeroyMorris 8
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Wed Darrow 9
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Tue Mom 1
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Tue Lol 143
News Merck's shingles vaccine, Zostavax, recommended... (Jun '08) Tue Me too 79
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,750 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,813

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC