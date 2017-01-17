Investigation could reopen into surgical instrument cleaning
Michigan regulators could reopen an investigation of how the Detroit Medical Center ensures that surgical instruments are clean and sterile after another dirty tool was found. The Detroit News reports that on Dec. 23 a laparoscopic grasper caked with old blood and brown ooze was marked as sterile and delivered to a Children's Hospital of Michigan operating room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|5 hr
|Purplemouse2
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|I am happy now
|145
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Jan 11
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC