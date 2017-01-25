Indiana trying to alert rat buyers about rare virus threat
State health officials are trying to track down Indiana residents who bought rats from an Illinois breeder who's part of an investigation into human infections of a rare rat virus. The State Department of Health is working to contact six Hoosiers who purchased rats from the Illinois breeder.
